Nate Pesce / For baltimore Sun Media

David Carter-Rimbach, pastor at Trinity Unity Methodist Church, left, carries the cross as the group begins the walk outside of New Hope Community Church. New Hope Community Church, in collaboration with other local churches, held the Cross Walk For Peace in Catonsville on Good Friday. Members from various congregations met at the old St. Timothys church and walked together through the community starting on Ingleside Ave.