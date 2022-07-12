Maryland man rescued from volcano crater after attempt to take selfie, retrieve phone

A 23-year-old tourist was rescued from Mount Vesuvius’ crater Saturday after attempting to retrieve his cellphone, Italian officials, tour guides and American news organizations reported. Italian police told CNN that the man is from the Baltimore area.

NBC News identified him as Philip Carroll, who was hiking up the volcano on unauthorized trails without a ticket, according to a post on a Mount Vesuvius tour guide’s Facebook page. When Carroll reached the top, he took a selfie before dropping his phone and falling almost 1,000 feet, nearly to his death. Individual tourists are not allowed on top of the crater, according to the volcano’s guides.

Advertisement

A tour guide tends to tourist Philip Carroll after he was rescued from the Vesuvius crater in Italy. He fell in after getting to close to the edge. (courtesy of volcanologist guides at Mount Vesuvius)

Carroll was reportedly with his family, who all came on the same trail. Around 3 p.m. local time, volcanological guides with binoculars on the other side of the 2,000-foot-wide crater saw Carroll fall in. According to Paolo Cappelli, president of the Presidio Permanente Vulcano Vesuvio, a base at the top of Vesuvius from which where guides operate, Carroll was found unconscious.

Maryland resident Philip Carroll was rescued and later checked out after he fell into the Mount Vesuvius crater in Italy. Pictures taken by a volcanologist guide at Vesuvius. (courtesy of volcanologist guides at Mount Vesuvius)

Cappelli shared a photo on Facebook of Carroll with large skin abrasions on his back and arms. Guides also posted on Facebook that Carroll and the family with him were detained for being on the trail.