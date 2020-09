Mike Lang was born in Baltimore in 1942 but contracted polio when he was seven years old. He lost the use of his right leg, but survived the disease. He took up photography as a teenager and, in 1957, captured the scenes in a Park Heights pool hall known as Benny's. He used a Leica 3C and kept the negatives all these years. Lang, 78 and now retired from a career as a scientist, lives in Takoma Park. His photos capture special moments from a bygone Baltimore.

(Dan Rodricks)