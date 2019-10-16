Advertisement Advertisement Maryland PICTURES: Finally, some rain By Karl Merton Ferron Oct 16, 2019 | 4:13 PM A bout of wet weather attempts to make a dent in the drought conditions in the Baltimore area. (Karl Merton Ferron) Next Gallery PHOTOS Mt. Hebron vs River Hill Field Hockey PHOTOS McDaniel women's basketball practice Advertisement Maryland Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through Week 6) Howard County football 2019 rushing leaders (through Week 6) Centenarian celebration German-American Day at McDaniel College Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 15, 2019 Newest master plan for Ellicott City Watershed revealed Liberty vs Century boys soccer Advertisement