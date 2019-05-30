St. Mark's interior up for city landmark designation [Pictures]
More than a few East Coast buildings contain a "Tiffany window" or two. But one structure in Baltimore can boast much more than that -- a complete interior created by the famed designer, Louis Comfort Tiffany. St. Mark's Lutheran Church on St. Paul Street is considered such an exceptional example of Tiffany's work that it has been recommended for designation as a Baltimore City landmark.--Edward Gunts
