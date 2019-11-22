Advertisement Advertisement Maryland Edmondson Village Shopping Center through the years|Photos By Lloyd Fox Nov 22, 2019 | 11:35 AM Baltimore's Edmondson Village Shopping center through the years. (Lloyd Fox) Next Gallery PHOTOS Thanksgiving Interfaith Service and Pie Advertisement Maryland Carroll County News Copper Ridge choir practice Choir practice at Copper Ridge Dementia Care, an assisted living facility in Sykesville on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Fire damages 10 businesses at West Baltimore's Edmondson Village Shopping Center Baking friendships Final vote for Howard County redistricting plan | PHOTOS Historical Society of Carroll County adds Legh Master ledger to collection Harford County schools 'Grati-Tour' | PHOTOS Gettysburg vs McDaniel Holiday of Trees Advertisement