The Laurel Police Department is searching for someone who they believe intentionally ran over 10 seagulls Saturday morning after feeding them popcorn in a shopping center parking lot.
Police said they were called to the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center in Prince George’s County just before 10:50 a.m. for a report of animal cruelty.
When officers arrived, they found “a group of deceased seagulls all in extremely close proximity to one another,” the department said.
While investigating the incident, police discovered a person bought a bag of pre-popped popcorn from the Dollar Tree. Police said after leaving the store, the individual emptied the bag on the ground to lure in the seagulls. Then, they ran over the birds, killing at least 10, and fled the scene, police said.
Police believe the incident happened between 9 and 10:30 a.m. and are asking anyone with information to call 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us