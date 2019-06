A group poses for a goofy photo at The Barn at Bethany Community Church in W. Laurel on Friday, July 11.

A musician performs on stage for open mic night at The Barn at Bethany Community Church in W. Laurel on Friday, July 11.

Two Laurel faith-based organizations -- Bethany Community Church and Laurel Catholic Young Adults -- are attempting to attract millennials by holding open mics, barbeques and discussion groups.

