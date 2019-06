Michelle Arsenault smiles as she works on a piece of needleart during her month-long Stitching Pretty Laurel exhibit of needlework art at Montpelier Mansion in Laurel on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014.

Michelle Arsenault poses for a photo during her month-long Stitching Pretty Laurel exhibit of needlework art at Montpelier Mansion in Laurel on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014.

Michelle Arsenault's Stitching Pretty Laurel exhibit of needlework art is on display at Montpelier Mansion in Laurel on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. The exhibit, which features the work of many stitch artists, runs through November.

Staff photos by Jon Sham