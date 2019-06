Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Youth Conservation Corps' Caleb Ward, 15, of Laurel, Brian Robinson, 15, of Parkville, Mario Castillo, 15, of Hyattsville, Kyra Neal, 18, of Odenton and Cheyenne DeComo, right, 17, of Glen Burnie pose for a photo at Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel, MD on Wednesday, July 22, 2015. Ariana Cruz, 15, of Sykesville is also a part of the program but is not pictured.