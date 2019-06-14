What time is it? It's summertime!

School is out for the summer for many students and just about out for others.

Prince George’s County Public Schools’ last day is Friday, June 14 and there will be a two-hour early dismissal that day. Many of our neighborhood kids and grandkids have been graduating from high school, college and celebrating promotions for elementary and middle schools. It is a hectic and celebratory time of year that will wind down soon with laid- back summertime fun.

Destination Imagination team Diamonds in the Rough has had a very rewarding year after hundreds of hours of hard work and a little play. This special team is made up of eighth-grade students attending Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Beltsville. Some of the students on the team have been together for years since their days competing for Bond Mill Elementary School.

Destination Imagination is a worldwide creative problem-solving activity. Teams of no more than seven students must solve selected problems by working together. The kids are a tight-knit bunch of fun-loving, silly and very creative friends who include Carolyn Appleby, Trevor Bateman, Joey Bailor, Kisakye Kirabo, Diana Phan, Sabrina Pillai and Kimberly Perez Toro. They were supported by Manager Cheri Hautala-Bateman. The team blasted through the county and Maryland state competitions qualifying them to go to the Global Finals competition in Kansas City, Mo., competing against Destination Imagination teams from 48 states and 16 countries.

This impressive Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School DI team placed 17th out of 81 teams from around the world.

The West Laurel Civic Association is once again sponsoring Dumpster Day and Shredding Event on Saturday, June 29 from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. or earlier if the dumpsters fill up. It will take place in the parking lot of the West Laurel Community Building.

There will not be a dumpster for electronics. However, for dues-paying WLCA members, there is a secure document shredding service from 9 to 11 a.m. There will also be a trailer there courtesy of WLCA President Barbara Sollner-Webb, to load things that can be reused to be taken to a local charity where these sorts of donations are most welcome. No hazardous waste, paint, tires, car parts, tree parts, lumber, fences, yard waste, construction materials, glass, carpeting and absolutely no materials from professional contractors.

For really big items such as sofas or bureaus, it is easy to call or go online to Bulky Trash to schedule a pick-up. I do this all the time; it is free and very convenient. Go to Bulkytrash.princegeorgescountymd.gov or call 301-883-4748 to schedule a pick-up right in front of your house. Just remember to put your bulky trash out the day before the pickup and not before.

The West Laurel Swim Club is finally open for business. The Wahoos swim team has already begun practicing for its swim meets, the snack shack is open, and the water is wonderful. There are many events planned to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary. Many generations of West Laurel kids have grown up at that pool and many long-lasting friendships were made there. It’s not too late to get a membership and you will be glad you did. Give your family the best stay-cation that lasts all summer!

Happy Father’s Day!