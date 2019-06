Zuriel Leake, 14, right, pins a competition number banner onto the jersey of fellow Olney Jaguars teammate Adnan Hussein, 14, left.

Kids warm-up in the community center gym with giant face cut-outs of famous NBA stars used for a obstacle course during the youth basketball skills challenge at the Robert J. DiPietro Community Center, August 17.

Laurel Parks and Recreation and WISE (Winning in Sports and Education) held a youth basketball skills challenge. WISE says it is dedicated to the enrichment and development of youth through education and sports.

Photos By Nate Pesce