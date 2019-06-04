The Woman's Club of Laurel is taming hungry tummies

Over 450 of the 682 students at Scotchtown Hills Elementary School are eligible to receive free and reduced-priced meals during the school day because their families earn less than federal poverty thresholds. But what do these students eat on the weekend when they are not in school? The Woman’s Club of Laurel is helping to answer this question for 20 students by filling their backpacks with breakfast, lunch and snack foods at the end of each school week.