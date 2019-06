Dancers ages 6 to 8 from a jazz class at Stars Studio in North Laurel rehearse for the June recital. Stars Studio is preparing to expand into an adjacent space to add a fourth studio to its North Laurel campus.

Stars Studio's dancers and teams have competed in the U.S. and abroad. In mid-July, 30 Stars Studio competition team dancers will perform at the On Point National Dance Competition in Cape May, N.J.

On June 6 and 7, tots in tiny tutus and pony tails will dance on the Laurel High School stage in concert with more than 200 other sublimely costumed "Pop Stars" from Stars Studio in North Laurel.

Photos by Nate Pesce