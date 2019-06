Children and parents line up inside the DiPietro Community Center for the Halloween Spooktacular parade Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014.

Judah Watts, 5, left, and Noah Watts, 3, of Laurel, stay close as they walk around the Halloween Spooktacular parade at the DiPietro Community Center Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014.

Laurel Parks and Recreation's annual Halloween Spooktacular, co-sponsored by the Laurel Lions Club, draws kids and parents in costume to the DiPietro Community Center, for costume judging, games, snacks and general Halloween party fun.

Nicole Munchel/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos