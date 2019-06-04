Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Wearing his brother's hockey helmet, four-year-old, Ian Curtis is helped to his feet by Kathy Gates during Monday night's class. The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, which offers figure skating as well as hockey league play, is gearing up for its 20th anniversary. Some staffers, such as skating instructor Kathy Gates, have been there since it opened its doors.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Kathy Gates lends a couple of helping hands to beginner student, Emma Cret while classmate Bryce Schneider watches during their lesson on Monday night. The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, which offers figure skating as well as hockey league play, is gearing up for its 20th anniversary. Some staffers, such as skating instructor Kathy Gates, have been there since it opened its doors.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, which offers figure skating as well as hockey league play, is gearing up for its 20th anniversary. Some staffers, such as skating instructor Kathy Gates, have been there since it opened its doors.