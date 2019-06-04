Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Laurel

The Gardens Ice House in Laurel

The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, which offers figure skating as well as hockey league play, is gearing up for its 20th anniversary. Some staffers, such as skating instructor Kathy Gates, have been there since it opened its doors.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
79°