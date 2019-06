Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Sip, located in the C Street Flats, opens its doors to the public Monday morning serving coffee, paninis, salads, soup, kids meals, beer, wine and desserts. A new restaurant and cafe, Sip, is set to open in the C Street Flats apartment complex. It will sell paninis, salads, soup, kids meals, beer, wine and desserts. A private opening will take place for the tenants of the apartment complext on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m.-noon.