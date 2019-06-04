Laurel's Sing For King [Pictures]

Laurel held its seventh Sing for King concert, co-sponsored by the city of Laurel, Laurel Clergy Association and Sing for King Choir, Sunday at Laurel High School. The event also celebrated the life of Dr. Mack Statham, a Laurel composer whose works were performed in the concert and who was the principal organizer of Sing for King for six years. Statham died in September.

Photos By Nate Pesce