Laurel's Sing For King [Pictures]
Laurel held its seventh Sing for King concert, co-sponsored by the city of Laurel, Laurel Clergy Association and Sing for King Choir, Sunday at Laurel High School. The event also celebrated the life of Dr. Mack Statham, a Laurel composer whose works were performed in the concert and who was the principal organizer of Sing for King for six years. Statham died in September.
Photos By Nate Pesce
