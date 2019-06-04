Sip and Knit Group at Maple Lawn [Pictures]

Members of the Columbia Sip and Knit group Ellen King, left, and Andi Kaufman, of Columbia, admire the baby hat knitted by Frani Klein for her grandaughter, who is due to be born in October, during their meeting weekly Friday meeting at Sidamo Coffee and Tea.

Every Friday at 2 p.m., one of the tables by the windows at Sidamo Coffee and Tea in Maple Lawn morphs into a miniature garment district. It's a clear sign that members of the Columbia Sip & Knit have assembled to make merry. They drift in, toting cheery bags laden with the tools of the trade -- knitting needles, patterns and yarn -- as they set out to make their own low-key fashion statements and enjoy company and conversation with other knitters

Photos by Karen Jackson