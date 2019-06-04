Sip and Knit Group at Maple Lawn [Pictures]
Every Friday at 2 p.m., one of the tables by the windows at Sidamo Coffee and Tea in Maple Lawn morphs into a miniature garment district. It's a clear sign that members of the Columbia Sip & Knit have assembled to make merry. They drift in, toting cheery bags laden with the tools of the trade -- knitting needles, patterns and yarn -- as they set out to make their own low-key fashion statements and enjoy company and conversation with other knitters
Photos by Karen Jackson
