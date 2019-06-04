Riverfest [Pictures]

Laurel held its annual Riverfest on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. Riverfest was created to highlight Riverfront Park, the winding park and walkway along the Patuxent River. Located just off Main and Avondale streets, Riverfront Park is "one of Laurel's best kept secrets," said Sean LeVere, co-chairman of Riverfest. Adding an auto show to this year's event, the Board of Trade "wanted to do something different that would attract people to Riverfest," said Maureen Rogers, the Laurel Board of Trade's administrative coordinator.

Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos