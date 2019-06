A snowblower attached to a Bobcat vehicle will be available for snow removal.

Laurel Department of Public Works employee Don Jaworski attaches the protective housing for the plow lights on one of the larger trucks in the department's fleet.

The Laurel Department of Public Works (DPW) is gearing up for winter by checking out its fleet, assembling truck-mounted plows and other equipment at the facility on First Street.

Photos by Nate Pesce