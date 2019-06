Jen Rynda / BSMG

Decorlov creative designer Adeola Efunwoye, top, of Bowie helps Candice Haynes of Washington, D.C. while she, Porsha Hartwell, left, of Fort Washington and Krystal Ferguson, right, of Beltsville attend the spring paper flower workshop at Ragamuffins Coffee House on Saturday, April 21, 2018.