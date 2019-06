Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

St. Vincent Pallotti High's Arts Academy junior Bryan Schmidt, left, 16, of Laurel sits next to St. Vincent Pallotti High School Class of 2000 alumni Bryan Tinker, center, of Ellicott City as they rehearse at theTurpin-Lamb Theatre in the Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD on Thursday, November 3, 2016. The students rehearse with Morgan State students and director James Rich for a production of "There Was a Boy" an opera based on the life and music of Nat King Cole written by James Rich.