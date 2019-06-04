Laurel vs. Pallotti boys basketball
Pallotti boys basketball topped host Laurel, 71-56, Jan. 3 in a cross-town rivalry game that hasn't been played for several years. The Panthers improved to 13-2 as 6-foot-8 center Amannze Njoku-Ibe scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Junior guard Harly Owens added 16 points and senior guard Michael Robinson contributed 13 points.
Nicole Martyn, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad