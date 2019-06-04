Fire truck leaves Laurel learning center after 36 years
On Aug. 24, the 1955 American LaFrance antique fire truck, previously found at the corner of St. Mary's Place and Montgomery Street in Laurel, set its new destination as former volunteer firefighter Dave Hilliard, of the now-disbanded Hillside Volunteer Fire Department in Prince George's County, plans to use its parts to restore a similar fire truck in his possession.
