Low attendance, lack of support kills weekly Laurel farmers market

The Laurel Board of Trade announced that it will not host a farmers market this year.

Since 1996, a farmers market has been held in Laurel, most recently on Thursdays from June through October on Main Street. The past few years, however, attendance has dwindled among vendors and shoppers.

“We don’t have the resources to keep it going,” said Maureen Rogers, administrator for the Laurel Board of Trade. “We were not getting enough people.”

Originally located at Riverfront Park, the market moved to Main Street in 2000 for more visibility.

“I think the location is good,” Rogers said. “It was the time and day. Thursdays didn’t do it. A lot more people are out on a Saturday.”

The market also typically opened the week after the city’s Main Street Festival, which Laurel Board of Trade organized.

“The Main Street Festival takes so much time, we couldn’t get to the farmers market,” Rogers said.

Rogers said she has been in contact with the city’s Economic Community Development department and hopes it will take over the market as part of its Main Street Initiative.

“They will have more people to work at it and volunteer,” Rogers said.

A city spokesperson said there are currently no plans for the city to take over the farmers market.

