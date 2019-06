Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Laurel Police and Fire Department Honor Guards join together to start off National Night Out in Laurel on Tuesday. Pictured from left- Laurel Police PFC Mark Schmidt, Laurel Firefighter Debbie Fairall, Laurel Police CPL Adam Cheek and Laurel Firefighter Greg Masenheimer, raise the flag before the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.