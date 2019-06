Old terra cotta pipes around the house were dug up and replaced with new PVC pipes and fittings along with a new drainage system for the foundation. Stones line the edge of the house as part of the new system.

After restoration work that has taken more than six months, Montpelier Mansion has thrown open its doors to visitors once again. Almost all the restoration work took place behind the scenes, in the cellars and crawl spaces in the 18th-century Georgian beauty.

Photos By Nate Pesce