Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Laurel, Md. 6/27/15 Staff Photo by Brian Krista Gwendolyn Briley-Strand of Fort Washington, left, playing the role of Harriet Tubman, shares her knowledge of the civil rights activist with guests at Montpelier Mansion on Saturday, June 27. Prince George's County Memorial Library System kicked off its super hero themed summer reading program.