Blast-in-the-Past at Montpelier Mansion [Pictures]
"Blast-in-the-Past," a Hands-on-History Playground is currently being held at Montpelier Mansion in Laurel, Wednesday through Saturday until August 9. The grounds of Montpelier are transformed into a history playground where kids can learn about 18th century American living by being a farmer, frontiersperson, milliner, carpenter, town crier and more.
Photos by Nate Pesce
