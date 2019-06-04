Blast-in-the-Past at Montpelier Mansion [Pictures]

Emmalee Paz, 3, of Andrews AFB, holds different herbs she picked from the garden to use later in the event. Amaris Worae, 4, of Laurel, is pictured behind.

A group of kids walk with employee Holly Burnham through the garden at Montpelier Mansion picking different herbs to be used later in the history lesson driven event.

"Blast-in-the-Past," a Hands-on-History Playground is currently being held at Montpelier Mansion in Laurel, Wednesday through Saturday until August 9. The grounds of Montpelier are transformed into a history playground where kids can learn about 18th century American living by being a farmer, frontiersperson, milliner, carpenter, town crier and more.

Photos by Nate Pesce