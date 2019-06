Pirscilla Gray of Annapolis wears an image in remembrance of her son-in-law's cousin, Diane Lipari, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at the Twin Towers.

James Fons of Annapolis walks in the 5k portion of the 9/11 memorial walk sponsored by the Freestate Happy Wanderers, a walking club that is part of the American Volkssport Association, on Sept. 6, 2014.

A 9/11 memorial walk was sponsored by the Freestate Happy Wanderers, a walking club that is part of the American Volkssport Association, Sept. 6 at Montpelier Arts Center. Walkers wore badges with photos and information on victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Photos by Matt Hazlett/Baltimore Sun Media Group