Marjorie Gallun, a former riveter and marine during WWII, recounts a story from her time in the service in her Laurel apartment on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Memorabilia from Marjorie Gallun's time as a riveter and a marine lies on her table in her Laurel apartment on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Marjorie Reeb Gallun, who now lives in Laurel, gave up a good paying job with aircraft manufacturer Curtiss Wright Co when she started her life as a Marine in the summer of 1943.

James Levin, for the Baltimore Sun Media Group