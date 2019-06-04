Laurel Memorial Day service

Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Retired Prince George's County Sherriff Major Colonel Robert Kiker plays "To The Colors" on his trumpet during the raising of the flag at Sunday's Memorial Day service at Ivy Hill Cemetery. The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department holds its 41st annual Memorial Day service Sunday, May 29 at Historic Ivy Hill Cemetery, joined by members of Laurel Police Department, Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad and American Legion Post 60, to place wreaths at each organization's memorial stone.