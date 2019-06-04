Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Laurel

Laurel Memorial Day service

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department holds its 41st annual Memorial Day service Sunday, May 29, at Historic Ivy Hill Cemetery, joined by members of Laurel Police Department, Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad and American Legion Post 60, to place wreaths at each organization's memorial stone.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
84°