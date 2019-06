The evening of the parade, a banquet was held at the former Laurel Junior High, and returning POW Maj. Lawrence Bailey addressed the crowd. At right is his wife, Betty, and Col. Phillip Pope, Post Commander of Fort Meade.

When he arrived in Washington after 17 months as a POW in Southeast Asia, Maj. Lawrence Bailey greeted with wife, Betty, by saying, "My, but you're pretty." At left is Bailey's son, Larry Bailey, and daughter, Elaine Bailey.

In the Laurel Leader's monthly History Matters column, a day in 1962 is remembered when the city welcomed home resident Lawrence R. Bailey, an Army major serving as the assistant Army attache in Vientiane who was shot down and held prisoner in Laos for 17 months.