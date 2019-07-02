West Arundel defeats West Laurel in swim meet featuring rivals

West Arundel and West Laurel are local rivals and they are also divisional foes.

This summer, the Ducks, of West Arundel, earned bragging rights in week two by defeating West Laurel, 328-227, in the Division D meet in the Prince-Mont Swim League.

West Arundel (1-1) produced several triple winners.

Scarlet Netherton (8 girls) won the 25-meter freestyle, 25 breaststroke and 25 backstroke; Jordan Hiers (11-12 girls) captured the 50 butterfly, 50 back and 100 individual medley; Nathan Ngo (11-12 boys) won the 50 free, 50 breast and 100 IM; Michael Venit (13-14 boys), of Archbishop Spalding, won the 50 fly, 50 free and 100 IM; and William Kendrick (15-18) captured the 100 free, 50 breast and 50 back.

Double winners for West Arundel were Brendan Skelly (U-8 boys) in the free and back; Ruby Netherton (9-10 girls) in the 50 free and 25 back; Antonio Abalama (9-10 boys) in the 25 fly and 25 breast; Lily Coble (9-10 girls) in the 25 fly and 25 breast; Noah McMahon (11-12 boys) in the 50 fly and 50 back; Presslea Smith (11-12 girls) in the 50 free and 50 breast; Nina Huff (15-18 girls), of Meade High, in the 100 free and 50 back; and Chris Jensen (15-18 boys) in the 50 fly and 100 IM.

West Laurel, led by second-year coach Nick Mills, fell to 0-2 this season. Mills grew up swimming at Montpelier.

“We are a more balanced team this year, which has been nice to see,” he said. “Last year we were more girls; this year it is more balanced.”

One of his assistant coaches is his sister, Suzannah, who has been a swimmer at Towson University.

In other local meets in week two, Russett and Laurel City both improved to 2-0 in dual meets, while Montpelier (0-2) lost.

Host Laurel City won 289-261 over Bannister with four triple winners: An Bui (9-10 girls) in the 50 free, 25 breast and 25 fly; Ava Hehir-Keys (15-18 girls) in the 100 free, 50 breast and 100 IM; Ari Jenkins (9-10 boys) in the 50 free, 25 back and 25 fly; and Allen Bui (U-8 boys) in the 25 free, 25 breast and 25 back.

Double winners for Laurel City included: Deandra Torian (15-18 girls) in the 50 fly and 50 back; Natasha Cova-Escobar (11-12 girls) in the 50 free and 50 breast; Reece Smith (U-8 girls) in the 25 free and 25 back; Peter Wang (13-14 boys) in the 50 free and 50 back; and Max Bagileo (15-18 boys) in the 100 free and 50 fly.

Laurel City coach Eanna Hehir-Keys had another commitment on the day of the meet, but she heard good reports on the win from her mother, Susie, the former coach.

“We moved Deandra, who is 14, up to 15-18 because we knew Bannister had some heavy hitters,” coach Hehir-Keys said.

Laurel City also benefited from Bagileo, a student at St. Vincent Pallotti High in Laurel.

“Max had an amazing weekend; that was his first meet,” she said.

Russett beat Roger Carter, of Howard County, 317-249, at home for its second straight win.

Triple winners for Russett were: Juliana Rios (11-12 girls) in the 50 butterfly, 50 free and 100 IM; Kaley Markovitz (13-14 girls) in the 50 fly, 50 back and 100 IM; Sydney Campbell (U-8 girls) in the 25 free, 25 breast and 25 back; Dominic Kazzi (15-18 boys) in the 100 free, 50 breast and 100 IM; and Razelle Abogadie (15-18 girls) in the 100 free, 50 back and 100 IM.

Double winners for Russett were David Skwarek (9-10 boys) in the 25 fly and 50 free; Allie Ritter (15-18 girls) in the 50 fly and 50 breast; Zachary Markovitz (U-8 girls) in the 25 breast and 25 back; and Evelyn Truman (9-10 girls) in the 25 fly and 25 back.

Montpelier lost to MVP, 342-228, despite a triple win from Jair Jackson (15-18 boys) in the fly, breast and IM.

Double winners for Montpelier were Cecelia Saarinen (U-8 girls) in the free and back; Audrey Mima (13-14 girls) in the fly and IM; Samantha Hong (15-18 girls) in the fly and IM; and Azzam Islam (15-18 boys) in the free and back.

West Laurel and Greenview did not report their double and triple winners.