New coach Ritter enjoys first victory with Russett Sharks swim team

Lauren Ritter, the first-year coach of the Russett Sharks swim team, didn’t get wet after her squad won its opening swim meet and that was fine with her.

“They didn’t throw me in the pool. But they made a big deal about it,” said Ritter, who competed for Russett when she was younger.

The host Sharks opened the season at home with a 300-253 victory over Pointer Ridge in Division C in the Prince-Mont Swim League. Last year the Sharks were 0-5 in dual meets.

“We swam great,” Ritter said. “It was really a team effort. I was so proud of everyone. We really had some people step up. Our 13-14 girls did really well.”

Sydney Campbell (U-8 girls) was a triple winner in the 25 freestyle, 25 backstroke and 25 breaststroke. She set a league record in the 25 free.

Kylie Ritter (13-14 girls) won the 50 butterfly, free and breast; David Skwarek (9-10 boys) won the boys 25 fly, 50 free and 25 back; Julianna Rios (11-12 girls) won the girls 50 fly, 50 free and 100 individual medley and Ryan Ferrer (11-12 boys) won the 50 fly, 50 breast and 100 IM.

Kaley Markovitz (13-14 girls) took second in the 50 fly and won the 50 back and breast for Russett, which hosts Roger Carter of Howard County on Saturday, June 22.

Laurel City beat Indian Head 252-248 in Division E at the Hawthorne County Club in La Plata.

Triple winners for Laurel City were Allen Bui (U-8 boys) in the 25 free, 25 breast and 100 IM; Ann Bui (9-10 girls) in the 25 fly, 50 free and 25 breast; Chaise Holtzlaw (11-12 boys) in the 50 fly, 50 free and 50 breast; Kasey Basili (11-12 girls) in the 50 fly, 50 back and 100 IM; Deandra Torian (13-14 girls) in the 50 fly, 50 back and 100 IM; and Ava Hehir-Keys (15-18 girls) in the 100 free, 50 breast and 100 IM.

Hehir-Keys is a student at Reservoir High in Howard County.

In other local meets, West Laurel lost to Belair Swim & Racquet 308-245 in Division D despite triple wins from Henry Buda (15-18 boys) in the 50 fly, 100 free and 100 IM; and Lucy Buda (15-18 girls), who took first in the 50 fly, 50 breast and 100 IM.

A double winner for West Laurel was Kara Schmidt, who won the 13-14 girls 50 free and the 13-14 girls 50 breast.

The West Arundel Ducks, in the Division D opener, barely lost 286-285 to Westlake Swim Team.

West Arundel was paced by triple winners Scarlet Netherton (U-8 girls) in the 25 free, 25 breast and 25 back; Jordan Hiers (11-12 girls) in the 13-14 age group in the 50 fly, 50 fee and 100 IM; and Michael Venit (13-14 boys) in the 50 fly 50 IM and 100 IM.

Netherton set a team record in the 25 free while Venit, of Archbishop Spalding, set a team record in the 50 IM and 100 IM.

Double winners for the Ducks were Ruby Netherton (8-9 girls) in the 50-yard free and 25 back; Katie Rea (11-12 girls) in the 50-yard breast and 100-yard IM; Nathan Ngo (11-12 boys) in the 50-yard fly and 50-yard free; Noah McMahon (11-12 boys) in the 50-yard back and 100-yard IM; Nina Huff (15-18 girls) in the 100-yard free and 50-yard back; Chris Jensen (15-18 boys) in the 50-yard fly and 100-yard IM; and William Kendrick (15-18) in the 100-yard free and 50-yard back.

Huff and Jensen are students at Meade High in Anne Arundel County while Kendrick is from DeMatha Catholic High in Hyattsville.

West Arundel is at West Laurel on Saturday, June 22.