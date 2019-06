Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

(L-R) Ryan Nguyen, Dara Adams, and Chris Danns, all of Germantown, chow down on some steamed crabs at the racetrack. The annual Crab Feast at the Laurel Park racetrack was held July 28th in the Grandstand Apron of the course. Supported by Jailbreak Brewing Company and the Maryland Jockey Club, the menu offered New Orleans style steamed hard-shell crabs, southern fried chicken, pulled pork, corn on the cob, mac and cheese, collard greens and more.