Laurel Librarians

Laurel librarians Maria Raynes and Arlene Ogurick are honored as they both are retiring from the Prince George's County Memorial Library System after 35 years and 22 years, respectively, during a retirement party at Laurel's temporary location on Tuesday, June 28.

Staff photos by Brian Krista
