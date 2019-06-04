Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Laurel

Laurel High School Class of '67

Members of the Laurel High Class of 1967, who started high school at the old building, now known as the Phelps Center, and graduated from the new high school on Cherry Lane, returned to the new school to meet with Principal Dwayne Jones and tour the school.

