7 fun festivals in Laurel for 2013 [Pictures]

Festival season kicks off in Laurel in April with the Montpelier Festival of Herbs, Teas and the Arts, and continues right through December before ending with the city's annual holiday parade and illuminating of the Laurel Armory with twinkling outdoor lights. Celebrating everything from Laurel Lakes to Main Street to Emancipation Day, festivals drum up fun in Laurel and attract crowds who know there's a good time coming.

Compiled by Melanie Dzwonchyk