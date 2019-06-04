Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Laurel

Laurel Cats volunteers

Volunteers with Laurel Cats, local trap-neuter-return group, have a program with PetSmart store in Laurel; they take care of cats that are housed in the store by Last Chance cat rescue, awaiting adoption.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
84°