Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Front to back, Carolyn Howell, the manager/organizer of the Laurel Cats volunteers at PetSmart, looks over medical related instructions with Cindy Farley, and Betty Boyd, background, both Laurel Cats volunteers. Laurel Cats volunteers tend to cats up for adoption at the Laurel PetSmart, January 21, 2017.
One of the cats up for adoption at the Laurel PetSmart. Most of the animals that come in do not have names, just reference numbers that keep track of shots and vaccinations. Laurel Cats volunteers tend to cats up for adoption at the Laurel PetSmart, January 21, 2017.
Volunteers with Laurel Cats, local trap-neuter-return group, have a program with PetSmart store in Laurel; they take care of cats that are housed in the store by Last Chance cat rescue, awaiting adoption.