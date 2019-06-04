Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services celebrate its 30th anniversary Jue 10, 2017. LARS was founded in 1987 by a group of local congregation leaders and community members who sought a consolidated approach to responding to those who came to their doors for food and financial help. Today LARS is staffed by trained social workers and continues to receive financial and volunteer support from its founding faith-based partner organizations. LARS' mission is to enable homeless and low-income people in crisis to achieve stability and long-term self-sufficiency.