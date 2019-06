Jen Rynda / BSMG Staff

Prisey Ikejiuno of Laurel takes a ride on a pedal boat with her children Olisae Ikejiuno, left, 8, Isioma Ikejiuno, center, 3, and Awelle Ikejiuno, right, 6, during Lakefest at Granville Gude Park and Lakehouse in Laurel on Saturday, May 6, 2017.