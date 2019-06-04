Laurel's Holiday Lights

Homeowners and businesses throughout Laurel put on quite a show with lights and decorations for the holidays this year. While we no longer have the iconic Kluckhuhn Christmas tree on Montgomery Street, known as “Laurel’s Christmas tree,” we do have an abundance of clever, whimsical and traditional yard and house decorations. Here are photos of some of our favorites. Congratulations to the winners of the city of Laurel’s annual decorating contest, judged this year by a committee led by Councilman Carl DeWalt. The top 10 winning addresses are worth taking a drive around the city: 100 Irving St.; 13813 Clarkwood Lane; 1012 Seventh St.; 619 Ninth St.; 203 Sixth St.; 7108 Sandy Spring Road; 7322 Summer Wind Circle; 318 Laurel Ave.; 421 Prince George St.; and 322 Carroll Ave.

—Melanie Dzwonchyk