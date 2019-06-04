Who was Laurel's Charles Stanley?

The Stanley family deeded part of its land in Laurel to Prince George's County in 1963 specifically for a library to be built and to be named the Stanley Memorial Library. When plans for a new library were announced in 2014, some questioned keeping the Stanley name, as family member Charles Stanley, a Laurel mayor, state comptroller and founder of Citizen’s National Bank, had also been a Confederate soldier as a 19-year-old during the Civil War.