Fort Meade housed World War II internees, POWs
Immediately after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued proclamations authorizing the United States government to detain “potentially dangerous enemy aliens.” Thousands of American citizens and foreign nationals living in the United States, mostly of Japanese, German or Italian ancestry, were detained, many of them at Fort Meade in Laurel.
Submitted photos
