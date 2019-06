Passengers for the first Laurel-to-Washington trolley run pose in 1902 at the station on 6th and Main Streets in Laurel. Years later, the station was rotated to face Main Street and converted into the Town Tavern. A conductor was killed in 1904 when the trolley brakes failed as it approached the station and continued down the embankment to the Patuxent River. Laurel Historical Society photo.