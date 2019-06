Corwin Roberts, 2, of Wheaton, peers out from a fire truck while visiting the open house with his family.

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department opened its doors and invited the community to take a closer look at the job of a firefighter during its annual open house Oct. 13. Youngsters dressed up in actual firefighter gear, including heavy coats and thick helmets, as moms, dads and grandparents noised around and toured the apparatus.

Photos By Nate Pesce