Zeus, a therapy dog, lays down in from of her owner during the Fidos open house.

Julie Wu, of Laurel, stands with her therapy dog, Spanky, a 220-plus pound Mastiff at the Fidos for Freedom open house.

Fidos for Freedom in Laurel held an open house, Saturday, Aug. 9, with demonstrations on how assistance dogs help people with disabilities or hearing loss live more independent lives.

Photos by Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group