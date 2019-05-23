Rediscovering Kathy Kusner: The country's first licensed female jockey

Although Judy Johnson received a steeplechase jockey’s license during World War II, no female had ever been granted a standard flat track jockey’s license from a major racing jurisdiction.

After a yearlong fight, however, Kathy Kusner was granted a jockey’s license in October 1968. To become the first female licensed jockey, she had to endure months of sexist criticism from officials at the Maryland Racing Commission, the press and some fellow jockeys. Through it all, she displayed remarkable dignity, poise and, with the help of her Laurel-based lawyer, the tenacity to endure.

Not your typical applicant

Kusner’s lifetime of riding led to her recognition as the country’s premier equestrienne.

From the time she was a teenager, Kusner won numerous unrecognized flat track and timber (steeplechase) races. In 1960, the 20-year-old Kusner had been named Horsewoman of the Year by the American Horse Shows Association. By 1967, she had been a member of the U.S. Equestrian Team for five years and had competed for the U.S. at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

But she wanted to compete against the best on flat tracks, and that meant getting her jockey’s license. Even though she understood the significance, it was much more basic to her. As she told The Baltimore Sun, “This is no great crusade. I just want a license.”

In a phone interview, Kusner, 79, explained that achieving her goal was a civil rights issue to her.

“This issue was bigger than me,” she said. She felt the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the landmark civil rights and labor law that outlawed discrimination based on, among other things, a person’s gender, meant she was free to pursue her dream of becoming a licensed jockey. The horse racing establishment, however, didn’t see it that way.

Before applying to the Maryland Racing Commission, Kusner asked her then-boyfriend, Joe Aitcheson Jr., for advice. Aitcheson, a lifelong member of Laurel’s Iron Bridge Hunt Club, was also a champion steeplechase jockey, and eventually inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. He told Kusner she would need a lawyer to see her through the process and he had a recommendation — his ex-wife Audrey Melbourne, who was also active in the Iron Bridge Hunt Club.

Attorneys Melbourne and Howard Goldman had set up shop in Laurel for barely a year when Kusner came calling for help. After Melbourne’s death in 2000, Goldman described Melbourne to The Sun: “She was a very strong advocate for women’s rights, yet she functioned very effectively in what was then a very male-dominated profession.”

She was precisely what Kusner needed.

“She was so wonderful and great,” Kusner told me. Recognizing this as a landmark case, Melbourne took on Kusner as a client and never charged her a cent. Kusner initially asked Melbourne if they could do it quietly with no press, but the attorney said no. She told Kusner that publicity was crucial for them to “have a fighting chance.”

Tidal wave of publicity

Publicity was never a problem. It started on Nov. 22, 1967, when Kusner and Melbourne showed up at a meeting of the stewards at Laurel Race Course and “dropped a bomb in their laps,” according to the News Leader. The “bomb” was her application for a jockey’s license, which caught the stewards by surprise.

In a preview of what was in store for Kusner, J. Fred Colwill, the steward who represented the Maryland Racing Commission, “was obviously shaken by the show of Woman Power and attempted to fend it off with a number of technicalities which were promptly batted down by Attorney Melbourne,” according to the News Leader.

Right after Colwill told Melbourne the application had to be submitted to James Callahan, the secretary of the racing commission, Callahan walked into the meeting room, unaware of what was going on. When Melbourne tried to hand the application to Callahan, “Colwill shouted, ‘Don’t touch it! It is an application by a girl for a jockey’s license!’”

Backing away from Melbourne, Callahan said the application must be submitted to the chairman of the commission, D. Eldred Rhinehart. At that moment, who should walk in, but Chairman Rhinehart. He initially refused to accept the application but relented when Melbourne cited the Civil Rights Act. Rhinehart accepted the application and promised to take up the matter at the next commission meeting in December.

Laurel Leader File Kathy Kusner, right, with her lawyer Audrey Melbourne. Kathy Kusner, right, with her lawyer Audrey Melbourne. (Laurel Leader File)

Submitting the application started a tidal wave of publicity, almost all of it tinged with overt sexism. Newspapers across the country reported on the “petite,” “attractive,” “pretty,” “lissome,” “slender, brown-eyed” “frail lass” or “girl jockey” with her “short brown hair trimmed in a boyish bob.” Morris Siegel, of the Washington Star referred to Melbourne as “her lady lawyer, naturally.”

In numerous newspaper interviews, Kusner downplayed the hoopla.

“I’m not doing it just to take a token ride,” and “I expect no special treatment,” she told The Sun.

At the time of her application, Kusner was in training for the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. She declared that as long as she was still competing as an Olympian, she would not accept payment for riding. The U.S. Olympic Committee assured her that would maintain her amateur standing.

The problem of where she would change into jockeys’ silks before races came up frequently. Kusner had her own solution.

“Give me a broom closet. No one has to build women’s facilities. I don’t need a shower room. Give me a washcloth between races. Sure if it’s muddy, it’ll be messy, but that doesn’t bother me,” she told The Sun.

While the application was being considered, jockeys weighed in through the media. Kusner told me she personally never experienced any criticism or abuse from other jockeys. The News Leader reported, “Several of the Laurel jockeys said it would be a great idea.”

‘It would add some color to racing,’ said jockey Bill Passmore.

Another rider, Phil Grimm, told the Star, “I’ve seen a lot of girl exercise riders. They are good and I don’t see why Kathy wouldn’t be a good jock.”

Test, then denial

The day before the racing commission was to meet, Kusner had to submit to a test of strength by demonstrating her ability to break from the starting gate. The commission issued an exercise girl’s license to her at Laurel Race Course for the demonstration.

Riding 2-year-old Beau Tudor, Kusner passed with flying colors.

Eddie Blind, Laurel’s starter, told the Star, “I’ve seen all of ‘em in my forty years — Acaro, Atkinson, Longden, Shoemaker, Culmone — and none of ‘em, at her stage, got out of there any better.”

When I asked Kusner if she remembered being nervous at the test, she replied, “No. I’d broken a million horses out of the gate before.”